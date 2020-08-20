Ten certified candidates for the 2020 primary elections including the delegate, a senator and two mayors, failed to file their initial campaign finance reports by Wednesday's 5 p.m. deadline, according to Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Del. Michael San Nicolas, Sen. Mary Torres, Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald and Talofofo Mayor Vicente Taitague did not meet the deadline set by law, Pangelinan said.

San Nicolas, however, sent The Guam Daily Post a document link to his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission for campaign finance covering July 1 to Aug. 9, 2020.

"They are noticed to search our online filings when their deadlines hit," San Nicolas said Wednesday. "We were told that is sufficient, but we also turn in physical copies when we can."

San Nicolas and two other congressional delegate candidates are required to submit their FEC report to the GEC, Pangelinan said.

Former Del. Robert Underwood, who is challenging San Nicolas in the Democratic primary, and lone Republican delegate candidate Sen. Wil Castro, filed their FEC filings with GEC. Underwood issued a press release questioning why San Nicolas isn't home to meet constituents.

Based on available data, Underwood outperformed San Nicolas and Castro in raising funds for their respective campaigns.

Underwood raised nearly $134,800 and spent $84,523, according to his FEC filing that covered April 1 to Aug. 9, 2020.

"People want change," he said of the campaign contributions he received thus far.

San Nicolas, based on his latest FEC filing, raised nearly $54,000 and disbursed nearly the same amount.

Castro, who announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is staying home, sent The Guam Daily Post proof of his Aug. 17 filing with FEC, but did not share the full filings.

The FEC website states that "newly filed summary data may not appear for up to 48 hours."

His previous FEC filing showed he raised $4,700 as of June 30.

Based on GEC data, the following did not meet Wednesday's deadline to file their initial campaign finance reports: