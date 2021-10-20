GEC: 126 GovGuam officials comply with financial report filing

All the 126 elected and appointed Government of Guam officials who were required to disclose their 2020 finances were able to comply with the filing requirement, acting Guam Election Commission Executive Director Elizabeth Santos said.

Among them were 19 public officials who filed their 2020 financial disclosure reports on the last day of filing on Tuesday, which was the expiration of the six-month extension they requested in April.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Katherine Maraman, Superior Court Judges Vern Perez and Maria Cenzon, and Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas and Sabina Perez were among the last-minute filers.

They were joined by Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio, Guam Fire Department Chief Daniel Stone, Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin, Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez, other agency directors and two village mayors.

Many of the 126 public officials reported an increase in their estimated net worth during the pandemic compared to the prior year, based on a review of GEC data filings.

The estimated net worth is the sum of what they owned minus the sum of what they owed. It is on top of the public officials' salaries, wages and other income.

Updated data also shows at least 28 GovGuam officials who have at least $1 million to their names in 2020, or during the pandemic, an increase from 18 in 2019.

Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta, who earlier filed a report showing an estimated net worth of $1.15 million in 2020, on Tuesday amended his report after clarifying the reporting process with GEC.

The amended filing shows that Ungacta's estimated net worth for 2020 is $619,749. This is based on total estimated assets of $700,837 minus $81,088 in total estimated liabilities.

Supreme Court Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido's estimated net worth in 2020 is $2.438 million-plus, an increase from his recently amended 2019 estimated net worth of $2.329 million-plus, based on filings with GEC.

Based on a review of the 126 GovGuam public officials' filings for 2020, University of Guam President Thomas Krise maintains the lead spot when it comes to estimated net worth at $9.5 million, followed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero at $4.46 million. The next on the list were in the $3 million range.

The 2020 filings also show a number of officials without any reported liabilities at all, including Speaker Therese Terlaje, Sen. Sabina Perez, Superior Court Judge Benjamin Sison and Tamuning Vice Mayor Albert Toves.

Others reported more liabilities than assets.