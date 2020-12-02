GEC: 300-plus ballots won't change race results

Tonight's hand counting of 300-plus provisional, off-island absentee, and homebound ballots received will not change the results of the congressional runoff election, according to the Guam Election Commission.

After the ballot counting, GEC is expected to certify the results of the runoff election and formally proclaim incumbent Delegate Michael San Nicolas as the winner of the congressional race.

San Nicolas, who will be serving his second term as Guam's nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, got 3,330 more votes than his challenger, former Del. Robert Underwood.

Partial, unofficial GEC tally as of Nov. 17 shows San Nicolas received 10,326 votes or 59.61% of the votes cast, while Underwood got 6,996 votes or 40.39% of the votes cast in the race. The runoff race was necessary as senators had canceled this year's primary election, which forced a three-way race for congress in the general election. San Nicolas received the most votes but fell short of the necessary 50 percent plus one necessary to win - forcing a run off between himself and Underwood.

GEC will check the mailbox for the last time at 5 p.m. to see whether there are still off-island absentee ballots that also need to be counted.

Maria Pangelinan, executive director of GEC, on Tuesday said there are about 100 ballots from homebound voters and COVID-19 patients, some 70 off-island absentee votes, and about 40 provisional ballots that GEC received and plan to count tonight.

Because there's only 300-plus ballots remaining, GEC will manually count the votes instead of using the machines, Pangelinan said.

GEC had certified the results and proclaimed the winners of the 2020 general election on Nov. 20.