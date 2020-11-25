GEC: 356 precinct officials will be paid next week

More than $300,000 in payments for 356 precinct officials who worked during the Nov. 3 general election or the Nov. 17 runoff race, or both, is expected to be released next week, Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

Pangelinan said this is based on information from the Department of Administration, which stated that the payments will be made two weeks after the runoff election, or around Dec. 1.

Precinct officials who worked both election days will be paid $900 each in stipend.

Other precinct officials who only worked one election day will be paid $450.

Each election day requires 335 precinct officials, on top of election workers and GEC employees.

Pangelinan said $100 of each $450 in payment is funded using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money, while the remaining $350 is locally funded.

GEC members earlier raised concern about delaying the payments for those who worked as precinct officials in the Nov. 3 general election, especially in these challenging times.

They said precinct officials and others who worked during election days should be paid their stipend promptly, for volunteering their service.