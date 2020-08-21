GEC: 54,700 registered voters, new ballot marking devices now in use

Guam's 54,700 registered voters will be able to use, for the very first time, ballot marking devices called ExpressVote.

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said the numbers are as of this week's close of registration period for the primary election.

Early voting also reached a record-breaking 290 in just a single day, bringing total early voters to more than 2,000 to date, Pangelinan said.

A new law allowed for a monthlong early voting so people can avoid long lines and crowds during the Aug. 29 primary election, and help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, GEC Vice Chairwoman Alice Taijeron and other early voters were among the first to test and use the newly purchased ballot marking devices. The ExpressVote machine is an added option for voters, in addition to the use of traditional ballots.

Taijeron, in July, pushed for the use of these machines, which they anticipate will help reduce the number of spoiled ballots. The machines produce a paper vote summary card that provides voters with the chance to review their selections, and verify that their vote was recorded accurately. This feature will help reduce crossover voting, and therefore help prevent ballots from being spoiled, Pangelinan said.

Crossover voting, or voting for both Democrat and Republican candidates on the partisan ballot, remains the most common mistake during Guam's primary elections.

Along with the eight new ballot marking devices, GEC has three new tabulators or vote counting machines from Nebraska-based Election Systems and Software. These tabulators can count both traditional ballots and those from ExpressVote.