Del. Michael San Nicolas and fellow Democrat Robert Underwood will not have any live debate before the Nov. 17 congressional runoff election, but 619 voters already made their choice on just the first day of early voting on Monday.

This is based on data from Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

That's nearly double the 353 votes on the first day of early voting for the general election in September, even as Guam remains under the highest level of pandemic condition of readiness.

The Republican Party of Guam, meanwhile, said it's not going to endorse either San Nicolas or Underwood, but encourages both candidates "to reach out to Republicans on Guam and share your platform."

Race heats up

The two Democrat candidates have started trading barbs once again, this time over a media invitation to a debate that Underwood accepted and San Nicolas declined.

"If Mike San Nicolas cannot defend himself in an open forum in front of the people of Guam, how can he defend Guam in Washington D.C.?" Underwood said.

San Nicolas, for his part, said the Underwood campaign "has been nothing but bully tactics and negativity."

"We will continue to ignore him as we were taught to, and hope that this too can be a great example for our children," San Nicolas said.

Early voters, meanwhile, are weighing in.

"Experience, and how they are as a person – those are reasons for choosing the candidate," said first-time voter J'than Suelo, 20.

He and his grandmother, of Dededo, were among the first to vote on the first day of early voting to pick the clear winner of the delegate race.

Early voting, which ends at noon on Nov. 16, is being held at the GEC office at the GCIC Building in Hagåtña.

Voter turnout

But while early voting is off to a strong start, GEC officials on Sunday said the runoff election's voter turnout could be much lower than the already historic low 52% in the general election, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the general election, early voting turnout was high but on Election Day, the numbers were not as robust as expected.

Tony Charfauros, 70, said he talked to people who said they don't want to go to the polls anymore since they already voted in the general election.

This marks the third time for voters this year to head to the polls: the early voting for the primary election, which was eventually canceled; the general election; and now the runoff election.

"If there's too many of them not wanting to vote again, then we could see low voter turnout. It's going to be a close race," according to Charfauros, a former chairman of the Democratic Party of Guam.

The Tamuning resident said he's never missed an election since he became eligible to vote, and he said he made sure he gets to vote on the first day of an important runoff election to determine who's going to be Guam's voice in Congress starting next year.

"As a voter, I wanted to make sure whoever gets elected will represent us well in Congress, someone who will make Guam as equal as possible to the states when it comes to rights and funding. We need to have a voting delegate," the Tamuning resident said.

Charfauros and his wife of 49 years said it only took them a few minutes to vote.

"GEC did a good job providing this early voting service," he said. "They're efficient. They follow COVID health and safety protocols."

'Character matters'

Bobby Wang, 31, an early voter from Tamuning, said he weighed the candidates' policy plans and implementation, and their character.

"Character matters," he said, adding that he opted to vote on the first day "to get this over with" and hopes that the better candidate wins.

Antonio San Nicolas, 71, and his wife Louise, 72, said they hope that voters "vote their conscience" and look for the integrity of each candidate.

"We never missed any vote. It's our civic duty," said Antonio San Nicolas, of Ordot-Chalan Pago. "And as retirees, we have all the time to make our voices heard. The two candidates are dear to us as friend and family."

Marie Borja Luarca said she and her husband considered curbside voting, but ended up doing the in-office voting instead.

"It was great to see that Guamanians are exercising their right to vote and it showed because the drive-up line was stretched to the traffic light. We parked and went upstairs to GEC," she said.

They were done voting in 20 minutes, she said. They also wanted to give a huge "thank you" to the GEC management and staff "for excellence in service and safety."

"We would encourage eligible Guam voters to utilize the curbside voting, as well as the in-office early voting that GEC set up," she said.

50% plus one

San Nicolas got the highest number of votes during the three-way delegate race in the general election, followed by Underwood and then Republican Sen. Wil Castro.

However, the 13,000 votes that San Nicolas received accounted for only 45.9% of the 28,293 votes cast in the congressional race. The top vote-getter should have at least 50% plus one of the total votes cast in the race to be the winner.

Underwood, a former delegate and former University of Guam president, received 9,300, or 32.87%, of the votes. Castro received 5,942, or 21%, of the votes.

What you need to know

GEC said there are some key things to keep in mind when voting early for the runoff election: