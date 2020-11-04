Outside of a few precinct officials not showing up in the morning, Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said, the election went smoothly as of Tuesday afternoon.

"There were little hiccups here and there. Some of our precinct officials didn't show up so quite a number of our staff had to go to open precincts but after a while they got it … and they're doing OK," Pangelinan said.

She didn't have specific numbers but said at Agana Heights she did have to deputize a voter to become a precinct official for the day.

"I know there were a couple more," she said. "We filled the positions with election assertions that we had hired for the day."

Late voting surge

GEC Chairman Michael Perez said there was a surge in voting in some of the precincts Tuesday night.

After polls closed at 8 p.m., Pangelinan said, there were still lines of voters in some of the precincts, including F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School in Yigo, Harry S. Truman Elementary School in Santa Rita and Talofofo Elementary School.

As for voter turnout, Pangelinan cited Commissioner Jerry Crisostomo's earliest forecast of 55%-60%, but after talking to him Tuesday tonight, it may be a little lower than that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 650 homebound voters

As of 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, GEC had provided homebound voting service to "over 650 voters, including those at the quarantine facility and those who are quarantined at home, positive COVID cases as well as negative COVID cases," Pangelinan said.

"We hope it's a good night," Pangelinan said Tuesday night, as the counting of ballots began at the Election Return Center.