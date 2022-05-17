GEC answers concerns about Westin as early voting site

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan assured lawmakers Monday that the specifications for the early voting site were written to accommodate early voting "as best as possible." But the specifications also couldn't be too specific because that would lean the procurement toward one or two locations, the GEC head added.

Pangelinan was responding to Sen. Telo Taitague, who shared concerns over the selection of the Westin Resort Guam as the early voting site. The two had attended Monday's hearing for a bill to fund early voting and the primary election.

"I've gotten a lot of calls asking why the Westin?" Taitague said. "It's so difficult to get through the traffic in Tumon. It's still kind of COVID, we don't have as many tourists, and hopefully it'll pick up. But it's just a lot of inconvenience for those from the south."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

GEC announced its intention to award an early voting office space lease contract to the Westin in early May. The award was still pending as of the time of the hearing, since Monday was the last day to see if anyone would lodge a procurement protest. If no protest comes, the contract would still need to be negotiated upon completion of all GEC requirements for occupancy on or before July 1.

"Did you look into places like Southern High School, maybe at the University of Guam, maybe in Mangilao - the facility that used to be the Public Health building. Locations where the government of Guam already has an area there, did you look into that?" Taitague pressed on during the hearing.

Pangelinan said the UOG Field House was the first place they considered, but it wouldn't be available for the time it's needed. GEC needs the office space from July 1 to Nov. 30. Pangelinan noted that schools are also open during that time. And while GEC considered village gyms, Pangelinan said the commission requires air conditioning.

"So, this is what we've come up with ... The other thing is if it's not going to be at the GEC offices, we have to make sure we protect the ballots ... Hence, we wanted it as close as possible to the GEC office because we will be transporting the ballots to and from the early voting site," Pangelinan said.

Taitague asked about the former headquarters for the Department of Public Health and Social Services in Mangilao. Pangelinan said she believed it was condemned, while Taitague said that wasn't the case. The Department of Public Works did not condemn the building, but it did have electrical issues.

Tatiague asked Pangelinan to check with DPW, if it wasn't too late, about the Mangilao site in case it could save $276,000 for the government.

The funding measure, Bill 281-36, would appropriate $609,000 to GEC for early voting and the primary election.

About $276,000 is for early voting, which includes leasing the office space, hiring 15 additional staff, and other expenses. The rest of the appropriation would be for the primary. The concern from the fiscal note on the bill was that all fiscal year 2022 general fund adopted revenues have already been appropriated. Lester Carlson, the director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, suggested specifying that funding be taken from excess collections in fiscal 2022.