GEC asks Legislature for $600K to pay precinct staffers

The island’s primary election is just a week away.

The Guam Election Commission is trying to come up with the funds to pay precinct officials, who will be stationed at polling sites across the island during primary election day, Saturday, Aug. 27.

“So, our oversight chair, Sen. Joe San Agustin, at our meeting at the Guam Election Commission meeting on Monday, informed the commissioners that, you know, we haven't gotten our supplemental appropriation request,” said GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

GEC reached out to the chair on the matter, she told The Guam Daily Post.

“And so the commissioners asked me to follow up with the senator. We sent him a letter on Wednesday. So we hope that's resolved. We want to pay our precinct officials properly. We know they're going to work hard and so we want to make sure that there's no, there's, you know, we want to make sure we have the money in place,” Pangelinan said.

About $609,000 was requested from the 36th Guam Legislature in January, but none was granted, she noted.

The letter sent Monday also requested more than $600,000.

“So, our request for $602,000. We need to make sure that we get that to be able to pay the precinct officials, to be able to pay all our workers, to be able to pay their meals. You know, they work long days. So we have to pay them. We have major expenses that are coming up,” Pangelinan said.

The election commission will “keep going” with the primary election, even though funds haven’t been appropriated, Pangelinan said.

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, told the Post he was confident, with a "gentlemen's agreement" in place with lawmakers, that any money diverted in the short term to pay GEC primary election workers will be made whole through a provision expected to be included in the budget bill undergoing legislative deliberations.

"I really don't think we're going to have any problems," Carlson said. "I anticipate working with Edward Birn, (director of the Department of Administration), to be able to make these funds available as soon as tomorrow."