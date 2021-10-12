GEC: Bill won't cancel primary elections for 1 political party

The Guam Election Commission is hoping the Legislature clarifies how it intends to cancel uncontested or otherwise needless primary elections.

Elizabeth Santos, the commission's acting executive director, outlined several proposed changes to two election reform bills that received a public hearing Monday.

Bills 173-36 and 174-36, both authored by Sen. James Moylan, would amend a number of local election laws, including provisions affecting the names candidates use in official documents, electioneering limits at polling sites, and a timeframe to hold a special election in the event of a vacancy for Washington delegate.

The first proposal addressed by the GEC is how best to cancel certain primary elections. In order to make Bill 173's parameters "abundantly clear," Santos requested senators amend the bill to read:

"In any given election year, the Guam Election Commission shall cancel the primary election if equal to or fewer than the maximum number of candidates can advance to the general election for any partisan elected office."

The provision as offered would only cancel elections for individual offices, and only in their entirety – not for just one political party, Santos repeatedly assured lawmakers.

"It would be by office," Santos said. "If we take the Legislature by example – if the Democrats put forth 15 candidates in the primary election, and Republicans have 15 – then only that race would be canceled."

The legislation also allows the GEC to no longer keep track of exactly who was supported through write-in votes.

"The GEC shall count a write-in vote only if the write-in voting oval provided is marked and the elector provides a name written alongside the voting oval. The GEC shall report the results of the total write-in votes for each elected office," the commission's requested language for the bill proposes. "However, the GEC shall only publish the tabulation results for each of the named write-in candidates for that elected office if any write-in candidate receives enough votes to affect the ranking of any qualified candidate for a specific elected office."

Lawmakers understood an intent to not waste time and money sorting, tallying and publishing votes for fictional characters like Mickey Mouse, but were hesitant to deny an actual write-in campaign's ability to measure their reach during unsuccessful bids for office.

"You may have other individuals who have been nominated, and maybe they didn't have an overwhelming number of votes, but … I think it's important just for awareness and transparency that the information be made available – even if it's a silly name – in all fairness for the voting public and the community to know who wrote who," Sen. Joanne Brown said of the potential change.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Earlier primary election, filing deadlines

To help comply with federal overseas voting laws, the GEC is also supportive of Bill 174, which would push up the dates of the primary election, in addition to the deadlines for candidates to file packets and residents to register as voters.

The Legislation proposes to push up the initial vote of an election year to the first, rather than the last, Saturday in August. If adopted, campaigns will need to file official paperwork to appear on a ballot a month earlier than current law allows.

The measure also requires voters to register for an election 21 days before it is held, instead of the current 10-day window.

"We see a large push of registrants right before that 10-day deadline. And that means in that 10 days, we have to vet – I can say hundreds of affidavits of registration, and that is a lot of detail," Santos said.

A number of different scenarios could happen next year depending on how lawmakers amend the measure. According to information offered by Santos:

• If the date of the primary election remains unchanged, but proposed changes to filing deadlines are adopted, then the earliest for candidates to file paperwork would be March 21, 2022, with a May 20, 2022, deadline.

• If the date of the primary is moved up to the first Saturday in August, as the bill proposes – and lawmakers additionally adopt the earlier filing deadlines – then the earliest opportunity for candidates to file would be Feb. 28, 2022, with a May 7, 2022, deadline.

• If no changes in the law are made, the candidacy filing timeframe remains at April 19, 2022, and June 28, 2022, respectively.

The GEC would be able to conduct an earlier primary election without changes to any filing or registration deadlines, Santos told lawmakers.