Now it's official.

The Guam Election Commission on Friday evening declared the 54 winners of the 2020 general election, including Anthony Sanchez as incoming Yigo mayor and Robert Crisostomo as Guam Education Board member after a recount of votes.

It took nearly 11 hours for GEC to complete the certification of the results of the 2020 general election, except for the congressional runoff race.

The process, which continued from 9 a.m. to nearly 8 p.m., included the tabulation of 272 absentee ballots for nearly all the races, a recount for the Yigo mayoral race and the GEB race and the resolution of administrative matters before certification.

"The results are now official," GEC Vice Chairwoman Alice Taijeron said after the adoption of the motion to certify the general election results, around 7:39 p.m.

13-vote margin for the win

In the Yigo mayoral race, Sanchez won by a 13-vote margin over Frances Lizama, a Democrat, after the recount. Sanchez is the current Republican vice mayor of Yigo.

This is one of the closest races in Guam election history, according to GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

"I’m glad it’s over. Now we can put this election to rest and move forward and continue to work for Yigo," Sanchez said, after GEC released the results of the Yigo mayoral recount about 3 p.m.

Tabulation and other administrative matters continued after that.

The absentee ballots didn't change the results of the election.

From senators to judges

When the absentee ballot tabulation and recount were completed, GEC's Taijeron and members Patrick Civille, Jerry Crisostomo, Joe Mafnas, Toni Gumataotao and Carissa Pangelinan certified 54 election winners.

GEC Chairman Michael Perez was excused from the meeting.

Among the certified winners are the 15 members of the incoming 36th Legislature, 19 mayors, seven vice mayors, the public auditor, six members of the Guam Education Board and two members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

Also included were one justice and three judges who voters retained.

GEC will certify the result of the congressional runoff election won by Delegate Michael San Nicolas on Dec. 2, after the counting of absentee and provisional ballots, Pangelinan said.

'Move on now'

Friday's recount didn't change the results of the Yigo mayoral race and the Guam Education Board race.

Sanchez's vote tally increased to 788, and Lizama's to 775.

That's a 13-vote difference, compared to an eight-vote difference initially that triggered an automatic recount.

Both Sanchez and Lizama were at the GEC office from 9 a.m. until about 3 p.m. to wait for the recount results.

"A lot of anxiety," Sanchez said after a six-hour wait on Friday, on top of the 17-day wait since the Nov. 3 election. "I'm glad it's over with and we move on now."

Sanchez thanked Yigo voters for trusting him to serve them. He also thanked the five other mayoral candidates.

"We will still work together to move the village forward," he said.

At the GEC office where the recount was held, Sanchez and Lizama gave each other a congratulatory hug after the final tally was announced.

Lizama told Sanchez that she's willing to offer her help "in moving things forward."

"From the very beginning, I’ve always said I leave it up to the Lord. I have plans but he has better plans for me. It’s always about the people in the community. I’m content," Sanchez said. "We just have to move forward and make the best out of being able to help out the community."

In the Guam Education Board race, Crisostomo initially held a 77-vote lead over seventh-place finisher Deborah Ellen, 9,255 votes versus 9,178 votes.

After Friday's recount, the total number of votes for Crisostomo changed to 9,362 and for Ellen, 9,288, the final difference shrinking to 74.

Both Democratic Party of Guam Chairwoman Sarah Nededog and Republican Party of Guam Chairman Tony Ada waited for hours for GEC's tabulation.

Nededog, who stayed at the GEC meeting for more than nine hours, said she's thankful for the thoroughness and dedication of the GEC staff and commissioners.