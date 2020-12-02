The Guam Election Commission on Wednesday night made the results of the congressional runoff election official, and proclaimed Delegate Michael San Nicolas as the winner.

GEC's certification of the runoff race results came after nearly three hours of processing, manual counting, and reconciliation of 235 eligible off-island absentee, provisional and homebound ballots.

The homebound votes included those from COVID-19 patients, according to GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

San Nicolas got 141 more votes, widening his lead over his challenger and fellow Democrat, former Del. Robert Underwood, from 3,330 on Nov. 17 to 3,377 on Wednesday night.

After the additional votes were counted, San Nicolas' final vote tally 10,467 or 59.62% of the total votes cast.

Underwood's final vote tally is 7,090 or 40.38% of the votes cast.

Partial, unofficial GEC tally as of Nov. 17 showed San Nicolas received 10,326 votes or 59.61% of the votes cast, while Underwood got 6,996 votes or 40.39% of the votes cast in the race.

Delegate runoff election voter turnout is 31.48%. This meant only 17,590 of Guam's 55,884 registered voters cast their vote for the delegate runoff election.

It's the lowest voter turnout on Guam in 70 years, based on GEC data.

Of the 70-plus provisional ballots received, only 47 qualified to be cast and counted Wednesday night, Pangelinan said. Two absentee ballots also were not eligible to be counted.

With the election results certification, San Nicolas is on his way to serving his second term as Guam's nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democratic Party of Guam Chairwoman Sarah Thomas Nededog and Republican Party of Guam Chairman Tony Ada observed the GEC processing and counting of votes Wednesday night.