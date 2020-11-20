The Guam Election Commission, on Friday morning, started preparing for the counting of absentee ballots received for the Nov. 3 general election.

GEC reads the name of every voter from every precinct, for anyone in the GEC room to hear including the members of the public.

More than 100 absentee ballots were received for counting today, before the election results are certified excluding the results of the delegate runoff election.

GEC will also recount the votes for the Yigo mayoral race and the Guam Education Board to determine the clear winners.