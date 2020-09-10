Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan on Wednesday night led the drawing of numbers for the placement of candidates' names on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
GEC's ballot placement drawing was live-streamed, so that candidates and the general public could watch safely in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, GEC's ballot placement drawing usually gathered candidates or their representatives to pick the numbers.
The general election has a total of 108 candidates for 55 seats, including those up for judicial retention.
But only 16 contested races with 72 candidates were included in Wednesday night's ballot placement drawing. Candidates and their ballot placement are as follows:
Delegate, Democrats
1. Del. Michael San Nicolas
2. Robert Underwood
Delegate, Republican
1. William Castro
Senators, Democrats
1. Sen. Joe S. San Agustin
2. Christopher Carillo
3. Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje
4. Frank Leon Guerrero
5. Speaker Tina Muna Barnes
6. Sen. Amanda Shelton
7. David Ralph Duenas
8. Vice Speaker Telena Nelson
9. Sen. Clynton Ridgell
10. Sen. Therese Terlaje
11. Fred Bordallo Jr.
12. John Albert Ananich II
13. Franklin J. Meno
14. Sen. Sabina Perez
15. Sen. Kelly Marsh
Senators, Republicans
1. Michelle Lynn Armenta
2. Joanne M.S. Brown
3. Dominic Joaquin Hernandez
4. Frank Blas Jr.
5. Sen. Mary Torres
6. Sen. James Moylan
7. Vicente Anthony "Tony" Ada
8. Joseph I. Cruz
9. Joaquin "Ken" Leon Guerrero
10. Sandra Reyes Seau
11. Sen. Telo Taitague
12. Don Edquilane
13. Vincent A.V. Borja
14. Christopher M. Duenas
Asan-Maina Mayor, Democrat
1. Mayor Frankie Salas
2. John Joseph Gumataotao
Umatac Mayor, Democrat
1. Andy A. Santiago
2. Gilbert Q. Aguon
Merizo Mayor, Democrat
1. Julie S.N. Cruz
2. John P. Taijeron
3. Stephen M. Cruz
Inarajan Mayor, Democrat
1. Kenneth D. Mantanona
2. Anthony P. Chargualaf
Talofofo Mayor, Democrat
1. Thomas Diego
2. Mayor Vicente Taitague
3. Albert Atoigue
Yona Mayor, Democrat
1. Edward Terlaje
2. Mayor Bill Quenga
Agana Heights Mayor, Democrat
1. Jesse F. Pangelinan
2. Jesse M. Fujikawa
Tamuning Vice Mayor, Republican
1. Javier M. Atalig
2. Albert M. Toves
Yigo Mayor, Democrat
1. Dennis Flores
2. Frances Lizama
3. Lillian Guerrero
4. Peter Pascual
Yigo Mayor, Republican
1. Anthony Sanchez
2. James Santos
Yigo Vice Mayor, Democrat
1. Sylvia Flores
2. Edward Lujan
Guam Education Board
1. Lawrence Jay Alcairo, incumbent-appointed
2. Maria Gutierrez, incumbent
3. Mark Mendiola, incumbent
4. Alexander Duenas
5. Deborah Ellen
6. Lourdes Benavente, incumbent
7. Salvador J. Avilla
8. Robert Crisostomo
9. Peter Alecxis Ada
10. Mary A.Y. Okada
Consolidated Commission on Utilities
1. Kenneth Robert Perez
2. Joseph Duenas, incumbent
3. Pedro Roy Martinez
4. Judith Guthertz, incumbent
5. Nonito Vincent Blas