Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan on Wednesday night led the drawing of numbers for the placement of candidates' names on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

GEC's ballot placement drawing was live-streamed, so that candidates and the general public could watch safely in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, GEC's ballot placement drawing usually gathered candidates or their representatives to pick the numbers.

The general election has a total of 108 candidates for 55 seats, including those up for judicial retention.

But only 16 contested races with 72 candidates were included in Wednesday night's ballot placement drawing. Candidates and their ballot placement are as follows:

Delegate, Democrats

1. Del. Michael San Nicolas

2. Robert Underwood

Delegate, Republican

1. William Castro

Senators, Democrats

1. Sen. Joe S. San Agustin

2. Christopher Carillo

3. Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje

4. Frank Leon Guerrero

5. Speaker Tina Muna Barnes

6. Sen. Amanda Shelton

7. David Ralph Duenas

8. Vice Speaker Telena Nelson

9. Sen. Clynton Ridgell

10. Sen. Therese Terlaje

11. Fred Bordallo Jr.

12. John Albert Ananich II

13. Franklin J. Meno

14. Sen. Sabina Perez

15. Sen. Kelly Marsh

Senators, Republicans

1. Michelle Lynn Armenta

2. Joanne M.S. Brown

3. Dominic Joaquin Hernandez

4. Frank Blas Jr.

5. Sen. Mary Torres

6. Sen. James Moylan

7. Vicente Anthony "Tony" Ada

8. Joseph I. Cruz

9. Joaquin "Ken" Leon Guerrero

10. Sandra Reyes Seau

11. Sen. Telo Taitague

12. Don Edquilane

13. Vincent A.V. Borja

14. Christopher M. Duenas

Asan-Maina Mayor, Democrat

1. Mayor Frankie Salas

2. John Joseph Gumataotao

Umatac Mayor, Democrat

1. Andy A. Santiago

2. Gilbert Q. Aguon

Merizo Mayor, Democrat

1. Julie S.N. Cruz

2. John P. Taijeron

3. Stephen M. Cruz

Inarajan Mayor, Democrat

1. Kenneth D. Mantanona

2. Anthony P. Chargualaf

Talofofo Mayor, Democrat

1. Thomas Diego

2. Mayor Vicente Taitague

3. Albert Atoigue

Yona Mayor, Democrat

1. Edward Terlaje

2. Mayor Bill Quenga

Agana Heights Mayor, Democrat

1. Jesse F. Pangelinan

2. Jesse M. Fujikawa

Tamuning Vice Mayor, Republican

1. Javier M. Atalig

2. Albert M. Toves

Yigo Mayor, Democrat

1. Dennis Flores

2. Frances Lizama

3. Lillian Guerrero

4. Peter Pascual

Yigo Mayor, Republican

1. Anthony Sanchez

2. James Santos

Yigo Vice Mayor, Democrat

1. Sylvia Flores

2. Edward Lujan

Guam Education Board

1. Lawrence Jay Alcairo, incumbent-appointed

2. Maria Gutierrez, incumbent

3. Mark Mendiola, incumbent

4. Alexander Duenas

5. Deborah Ellen

6. Lourdes Benavente, incumbent

7. Salvador J. Avilla

8. Robert Crisostomo

9. Peter Alecxis Ada

10. Mary A.Y. Okada

Consolidated Commission on Utilities

1. Kenneth Robert Perez

2. Joseph Duenas, incumbent

3. Pedro Roy Martinez

4. Judith Guthertz, incumbent

5. Nonito Vincent Blas