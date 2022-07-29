Alejandro Umbrero showed up at The Westin Resort Guam in Tumon half an hour before the polls opened for early voting Thursday.

The 82-year-old Sånta Rita-Sumai voter pulled up in a pickup truck right by the entrance, ready to cast his vote for the candidates he feels should advance to the general election in November.

“I just vote because it’s good,” said Umbrero.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

When asked why he decided to cast his vote early, rather than do so on primary election day, he said, “I am a manåmko'. I don’t want to be in line a long time.”

Umbrero, who formerly worked in construction and is now retired, said he will choose a leader he believes will help the entire island.

He laughed and declined to answer when asked which team he supports for governor and lieutenant governor.

Guam Election Commission employees were escorted by Guam Police Department officers from GEC headquarters in Tamuning to the Westin just after 9 a.m.

Ballot boxes were wheeled into the Election Return Center as voters such as Umbrero waited to get inside.

“I just want to get the votes and the election over. I am voting for Lou and Josh,” said Benny C. Rosalin of Piti. “I am very excited. People will go out and hopefully the percentage will go up. People are tired of all the false information. That’s why we want to vote so early. We know the governor has done a lot for the people of Guam.”

He and Alejandro Rosalin of Ordot-Chalan Pago were among the first batch of voters to show up early Thursday morning.

“I came out to early vote because I am so excited and want to get everything over with,” said Alejandro Rosalin. “This year is more exciting because everybody wants to come out and vote. It’s their God-given right to vote. Make sure you vote. If you are not registered, then register, please. And come out and support.”

Visitor safety officers were seen patrolling the property and directing traffic.

Accessible voting is available at the lobby level of the resort’s garage parking area.

'It went pretty smoothly'

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, a total of 144 voters were recorded by the GEC.

“It went pretty smoothly," said GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan. “Our voters and the GEC are getting used to the new location and it is working out pretty good.”

Voters are reminded that parking and accessible voting are available at the Westin site.

Pangelinan also reminded voters not to cross over on their ballots or their votes will not count.