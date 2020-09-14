GEC: Early voting starts this week

The Guam Election Commission's draft plan to safely conduct the Nov. 3 general election amid the COVID-19 pandemic includes bringing the early voting process into the villages.

In-office absentee voting, or early voting, will be from Sept. 19 to Oct. 30, GEC officials said during their board meeting Friday.

Early voting will be held at the GEC office in the GCIC Building in Hagåtña, mostly on weekdays and by appointment.

The satellite locations for early voting will be in Merizo, Dededo, Yigo and Mangilao on designated Saturdays. These sites will not require an appointment.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan told commissioners the agency is projecting about 9,500 early voters, which is about 17% of the estimated 56,000 registered voters.

The early voting schedule is part of the COVID-19-era election safety plan that GEC is to submit to the Legislature by today, as required by the law that canceled the 2020 primary election.

Election commissioners will reconvene at 10 a.m. today to adopt the safety plan and send it to the Legislature.

Disinfection, social distancing

The election safety plan includes everything from temperature checks to disinfection of polling rooms, requiring masks and practicing social distancing. There will also be sneeze guards in the polling rooms.

Pangelinan said GEC will train and hire 150 additional poll workers to enforce anti-COVID-19 precautionary measures and provide logistical support to about 335 precinct officials and GEC employees.

The Legislature required the safety plan so people can exercise their right to vote while also ensuring their heath and safety during the pandemic.

On the night of the election, at the election return center, only representatives from the first 30 precincts will be allowed to enter under the safety plan, to ensure safe distancing. The election return center is at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

Representatives of the remaining precincts will enter as those from the earlier precincts clear out, GEC officials said.

Roughly 400 people usually congregate on election night to tally the votes at the election return center, but this year's COVID-19 safety plan will reduce that number to about 176 people at any one time.

Ballot security

Election commissioners raised concerns about the security of the ballots during the early voting process, and the potential for double voting.

GEC is working to ensure government law enforcement personnel provide escort services throughout the early voting process. If need be, private security will be hired, the commission said.

The commission also continues to work with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to keep abreast of recommended precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Election Day and throughout the election process.

The initial schedule (which may be expanded) for early voting at the GCIC Building is as follows:

Sept. 19, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 to Oct. 30, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Schedule for early voting at temporary GEC satellite locations:

Sept. 26, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Merizo Martyrs Memorial Elementary School in Merizo

Oct. 3, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Okkodo High School in Dededo

Oct. 10, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., D.L. Perez Elementary School in Yigo

Oct. 17, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., George Washington High School in Mangilao

Absentee ballot for potential runoff

Pangelinan and GEC legal counsel Vince Camacho discussed with commissioners the possibility of sending a federal write-in ballot when GEC sends the general election absentee ballots.

That federal write-in ballot, as suggested by the U.S. Department of Justice, will be used by absentee voters in the event there is a runoff election for the congressional delegate race.

Sending the extra ballot next week will allow GEC to comply with federal statutory timelines if there is a runoff.

Any runoff election for the delegate race is to be held within 14 days of the general election. Absentee ballots, however, need to be mailed 45 days before any election involving a federal race.