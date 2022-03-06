Commissioners of the Guam Election Commission gave GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan nearly a perfect score of 1.02 in her performance evaluation rating, which is equivalent to an "exceptional" ranking.

There has, so far been no discussion of any corresponding adjustment to Pangelinan's salary as a result of her performance evaluation, which covers her performance from December 2018 to December 2021.

Pangelinan currently has a base annual salary of more than $97,000. Inclusive of retirement and other benefits, her total compensation is more than $126,000, based on the government of Guam staffing pattern.

The next GEC commissioners' meeting is set for March 17 since there was a lack of quorum during the meeting set for February, and with COVID-19 impacting the agency at the time.

A rating of 1 or exceptional means Pangelinan "routinely exceeds normal position expectations and requirements," based on the GEC process.

According to the commissioners, Pangelinan "ensures continuous improvement through hard work and professional development."

"She maintains open and transparent operations, and responsiveness to community stakeholders. Executive Director Pangelinan showcases her abilities to optimize resources and promote elections via her exceptional networking capabilities," the commissioners said.

There are eight items that Pangelinan was rated on, and she got a perfect score of 1 on seven of them: leadership, financial planning/performance, relationship with the board, public relations, human resource management, succession and ethics. She got a rating of 1.16 on strategy execution.

Pangelinan said the COVID-19 pandemic may have been a reason why there was no separate evaluation for her in 2019 and 2020.

An annual evaluation of agency directors is required among agencies' boards or commissions.

The GEC is currently preparing for the Aug. 27 primary election and the Nov. 8 general election.