The Guam Election Commission is expecting a spike in curbside voting on Election Day amid a coronavirus pandemic, when compared to previous election years, so it's seeking mayors' help in setting up canopies at the curbside voting sites, mainly to protect the ballots.

"If the ballots get wet or gain lots of humidity, we will have problems counting, hence we really ask for mayors' help," GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, some 19%, or at least 10,674 of Guam's registered voters, have already voted, based on GEC data.

The latest early vote tally includes in-office and curbside voting. It also includes 488 homebound voting ballots and 66 off-island absentee ballots.

Early voting ends at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

While many have already taken advantage of early voting since Sept. 19, many are still expected to vote during the Nov. 3 Election Day and GEC "anticipates more curbside voters" that day, Pangelinan said.

For smaller villages, one canopy may be enough, while at least two canopies would be needed for bigger villages, Pangelinan said.

Pangelinan also asked mayors to let her know whether mayors' offices need security assistance while they set up the canopies on the eve of the Nov. 3 Election Day.

GEC is also asking mayors to help provide at least 30 chairs and six tables for each polling site.

"The reason for the chairs is we will be cited by the Guam Legal Services if we don't have adult chairs for our manamko' and persons with disabilities," she said, adding that these chairs are needed while they wait for their turn to vote.