GEC irons out pending issues

Up to 60,462 island residents can cast their votes in tomorrow's general election.

The final number of locally registered voters was reported by Maria Pangelinan, executive director of the Guam Election Commission, during a meeting of the GEC held Sunday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, where ballots will be counted Tuesday evening.

A recently enacted $150 raise for those working as one-day precinct officials was discussed, as well, particularly the approval needed from a federal office that subsidizes the pay.

Pangelinan announced that the Help America Vote Act Security Grant program gave the OK to move forward with the additional $150 to the island's poll workers.

The increase would mean a total stipend of $500 to each precinct official who completes the long election workday. The funding also could go toward hiring election assistants for accessible voting.

GEC member Pat Civille, however, questioned the wording of the approval against Pangelinan’s interpretation.

“I’m looking at … (the) response and I don’t read it as quite as expansive as you do. She’s saying that you could do that, but only the percentage of cost associated with the administration of federal elections,” Civille said. "How do we deal with that?"

Pangelinan attempted to clarify that the language referenced the federal election within this year’s local election, saying she had spoken with the HAVA program administrator.

“She said, 'No, there is a federal election,' so we could use it. And I did mention to her the amount we were going to use,” Pangelinan said.

But Civille was not convinced, and pointed out an inconsistency in the response from the HAVA program administrator.

“What she told you orally is not what she put in writing,” Civille said. “If we are audited they are going to go by written record.”

In response, Pangelinan said the commission would include in GEC’s written report how the money was spent for the 2022 general election, which includes the congressional delegate race, a federal election.

While Civille said he understood the executive director’s justification, he still disagreed with how Pangelinan interpreted the HAVA administrator's response.

“What she’s saying is we need to proportion the cost between the federal election and the local election,” Civille said to Pangelinan. “The federal election is a relatively small component of the election we are having Tuesday.”

Pangelinan, in turn, agreed to reach out to HAVA for clarification on the approval of the additional $150 to precinct officials.

Pangelinan also reported the number of individuals registered through the Department of Motor Vehicles voter registration program, or motor voter program, which has been offered since 2020, rose to 6,583.

Some commissioners wanted to see if the registration was voluntary, how the voter registered, and if the voter actually voted.

Comissioner Benny Pinaula asked what the reason was behind a decline in annual voter registration through DMV, however, Pangelinan did not have an exact answer.

“We do know some of them don’t sign (the form) ... and I think most of our declines are maybe they just don’t sign at all,” Pangelinan said.

While it was noted that there is a box on the DMV form to indicate non-U.S. citizen, the commission doesn’t know exactly how many of the declines are based on a resident not being a U.S. citizen, a requirement to vote on Guam.

“In the non-U.S. column, you have 11,000-plus and in the decline we have 12,000-plus, but the decline may include non-U.S. citizens as well?” Commissioner Civille asked.

If that’s the case, then that would mean less than 1,000 U.S. citizens declined to register to vote. Civille said.

Pangelinan said it’s complicated “because not all of the applicants ask for a Real ID, so, for the declines, we cannot validate if they are non-U.S. (citizens) or U.S. (citizens)."

The commission reported that all precinct official vacancies have been filled, and then moved on to perform a test run of 536 ballots run through the three tabulation machines to be used on Election Day.

The test count ran smoothly, officials said.