The Guam Election Commission has not been able to get motor voter registration data for those who availed of the Department of Revenue and Taxation's online renewal of driver's license or Guam ID that was launched in October 2021, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

While data is not lost since they're still with DRT, this makes it challenging for GEC to update its voter registration.

On Tuesday, GEC and DRT officials met once again to address the matter.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pangelinan said both parties acknowledged "technical glitches" in DRT's system, and DRT is now fixing them.

"It's a new system for Rev & Tax's DMV," Pangelinan said.

DRT had yet to respond to a request for comment.

Motor voter registration is a process that allows a person to register to vote on Guam every time that person registers or renews a Guam driver's license. It started in early 2019.

On Oct. 12, 2021, DRT launched its online driver's license and Guam ID renewal, which also included the online motor voter registration.

"GEC has not captured motor voters for the online driver's license or Guam ID renewal," Pangelinan said. "We have to capture the driver's license and motor voter declaration that the voter signed so we can validate the registration."

Those who registered to vote when they renewed their driver's license online do not have to re-register with GEC at this point, Pangelinan said.

GEC commissioners, during their meeting Thursday night, received Pangelinan's report about the issue.

Pangelinan said she projected that the number of Guam's registered voters would have already reached 50,000 by February, but it was only at 49,713 as of Feb. 28.

At the time, GEC program coordinator for motor voter registration Annie T. Cruz noted that GEC had not captured the online motor voter registration from DRT's Motor Vehicle Division since October, Pangelinan said.

Upon closer review, Pangelinan said GEC may not have captured the motor voter registration data from DRT since November 2020 – long before the online motor voter registration was launched.

During their Tuesday meeting, Pangelinan said she made it clear that this matter has to be resolved prior to the start of the early voting for the primary election on July 28.