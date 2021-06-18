The GCIC Building in Hagåtña where the Guam Election Commission's office has been a tenant for more than 40 years is protesting GEC's intent to award its latest office space lease contract to Oka Building in Tamuning, according to GEC.

The potential contract is about $126,000 to $135,000 a year, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

GEC issued on May 28 a notice of intent to award its office space lease contract to Oka Building, represented by Jae Seung, which was deemed the "responsive and lowest bidder."

That's a day after GEC commissioners' public meeting approving the notice of intent to award, following GEC analysis and ranking of the bids.

On June 10, GEC received from GCIC Building a procurement protest against the intent to award the contract to Oka Building, automatically pausing the procurement.

This means GEC cannot proceed further with the award of its new office space lease contract until the protest has been resolved, according to GEC.

Pangelinan said Oka Building's proposal was $2.50 per square foot of office space, and GEC needed 4,200 to 4,500 square feet.

That's a minimum of $10,500 a month or $126,000 a year for 4,200 square feet or $135,000 a year for 4,500 square feet. Pangelinan said GCIC Building's offer was higher.

The commission received four bids in response to its invitation for bid for a GEC office space lease released in March, Pangelinan said.

At the Thursday night meeting of GEC, Pangelinan told Chairman Jerry Crisostomo and other commissioners that if the procurement protest is not resolved before the existing GEC office space lease expires, then the commission will use the provision in the current contract that allows for a month-to-month lease.

Expanded early voting

At the GEC meeting Thursday night, Sen. James Moylan addressed the election commissioners about his measure, Bill 120, which seeks to make permanent an expanded early voting to help boost voter participation, beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expanded 30-day early voting law expires at the end of the pandemic.

The senator said the bill seeks to continue on the success of the 2020 law, which resulted in more than 12,000 early votes.

Crisostomo said the commission supports measures that would increase voter participation every election.

The public hearing about the bill is June 22.