The special election for the Yona mayoral office wasn't just an exercise in civic duty, it was also an opportunity for the Guam Election Commission to pilot elections later this year.

"We were able to use thermal scanner thermometers, we were able to do the social distancing and I must give kudos to our partners," said GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

The Judiciary of Guam, Guam Department of Education and Department of Public Health and Social Services assisted the election commission, she added. GEC could not use COVID-19 funding for the special election but anticipates using that money to hire additional staff to work upcoming elections, Pangelinan said Friday during GEC's budget hearing with lawmakers.

GEC received $600,000 for COVID-19-related matters under the CARES Act, the director added. The moneys are being used for Guam's primary and general elections. So far, GEC has purchased thermometers and rented additional space to minimize the possibility of spreading COVID-19, Pangelinan said.

GEC is seeking about $1.8 million for fiscal year 2021, which will also cover costs for the 2020 general election.

For the Yona special election, GEC did conduct curbside voting. That curbside roster is normally just one sheet of names, but the special election roster was six pages long, according to Pangelinan.

"When the staff and I were debriefing, we were thinking first, maybe besides COVID, the other influences were that it was raining at one time, raining really hard. And then, secondly, we set up curbside directly in front," she said.

One of the options with COVID-19 funding is to spend it on a voter mailer to assure voters that GEC is taking all preventive measures, as well as to inform residents of their voting options.