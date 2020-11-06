The Guam Election Commission may be lacking as much as $200,000 of the $365,000 it needs to hold a Nov. 17 congressional delegate runoff election between Del. Michael San Nicolas and his fellow Democrat Robert Underwood, GEC officials said on Thursday night.

But GEC Chairman Michael Perez said it should be clear to the public that the runoff election, as required by law, will proceed.

The seven-member commission said they will address the matter promptly.

A "glitch" in the government's accounting system AS400 makes it challenging for the commission to keep track of the prior years' carryover funds that can be used to help fully fund the runoff election, said GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

The commission, which approved the runoff election ballot format Thursday night, expects a clearer financial picture from Pangelinan on Sunday.

Outside of the accounting system glitch, Pangelinan told the commissioners about two options to secure additional funds:

• Ask Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to transfer funds.

• Request the Legislature for appropriation.

The governor in February transferred $28,000 for the conduct of the Yona special election for mayor.

The governor's office on Thursday night said this is the first time they're hearing about GEC's lack of funding for the runoff election.

Where's the savings?

GEC Commissioner Jerry Crisostomo and other commissioners said one of the questions that will be asked is the savings realized from not conducting a primary election, and that money could be used for the runoff race.

Pangelinan said GEC saved only about $117,000 from not holding the primary election because it wasn't officially canceled until a day before the primary election when most of the funds were already spent preparing for it.

In responding to GEC Commissioner Patrick Civille's question to use any leftover federal funds, Pangelinan said that money is available only for COVID-19-related expenses to ensure voters and poll workers follow health and safety protocols.

GEC's fiscal 2021 budget has a $200,000 shortfall, Pangelinan said. Normally, the budget has a contingency fund for any litigation or other events such as a runoff election but GEC took a budget cut.

No clear winner

A runoff election between the top two vote-getters is required by law when no one gets a 50%-plus-one vote during the general election.

San Nicolas got the highest number of votes, but the 13,000 votes he received accounted for 45.9% of the 28,293 votes cast in the congressional race.

Underwood, a former delegate and former University of Guam president, received 9,300 or 32.87% of the votes.

Republican William "Wil" Castro received 5,942 or 21% of the votes.

Guam canceled the primary election to help minimize the impact of COVID-19 and allowed GEC to prepare more for the general election.

The cancellation of the primary election changed the delegate race's dynamics. Instead of Castro facing either only San Nicolas or Underwood in the general election, it became a three-way race that didn't produce a majority winner.

Early voting: Nov. 9

GEC counsel Vincent Camacho said local law allows early voting for the 2020 primary and general election because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the "unprecedented" delegate runoff election is a part of the 2020 general election.

Pangelinan said early voting is set for Monday, Nov. 9, unless ballots are not yet available at the time.

People in COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facilities will also be provided homebound service so they could vote.

GEC also notified off-island absentee voters who previously received absentee ballots that they can now open and use the federal absentee ballots sent to them, to vote in the runoff election and to send them back to GEC to be counted.

As of Thursday night, GEC's vendor Election Systems and Software was able to assure the commission that it will be able to get the design software and then GEC will be able to print the ballots in time for Monday's early voting.

ESS will also make sure that the ballots will be compatible with the three new ballot-counting machines or tabulators on Nov. 17. The vendor will be providing technical assistance throughout the runoff election.

33,000 ballots to be printed

Once the vendor sends GEC the digital format of the ballot, GEC will then be able to print about 33,000 ballots for the San Nicolas-Underwood runoff election.

That's about 60% of the 55,5880 registered voters. The general election voter turnout was only 52%, the lowest in Guam history since 1950.

Crisostomo said the voter turnout for the runoff race may be lower than that, but in the event there're more voters that will show up, GEC will be able to print more ballots, Pangelinan said.

Other topics not related to the runoff election were not discussed during Thursday night's board meeting such as the automatic recount for the Yigo mayoral race and the Guam Education Board.