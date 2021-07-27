After some 45 years, the Guam Election Commission's office will move from the GCIC Building in Hagåtña to the Oka Building on Farenholt Avenue in Tamuning by Oct. 1, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said on Monday.

The move, she said, will save GEC some $27,000 a year in office space lease.

That's because Oka Building offered $10,500 a month or $126,000 a year in office space lease for 4,200 square feet, lower than GCIC Building's offer of $12,750 a month or $153,000 a year, Pangelinan said.

GCIC Building earlier protested GEC's intent to award its latest office space lease contract to Oka Building, automatically pausing the procurement.

Pangelinan said GCIC Building didn't file an appeal of GEC's decision with the Office of Public Accountability within the required time.

On July 16, GEC notified all bidders that the stay of procurement that the commission issued on June 10 for the office space lease bid "has been lifted." GEC received four bids.

Barring any other circumstance, the move should happen by or around Oct. 1, Pangelinan said.

"GEC has been at GCIC Building since 1976," Pangelinan said.

The move would also occur about a year before the next primary election in August 2022 and the gubernatorial election three months later.