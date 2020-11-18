GEC: Never seen a runoff in a pandemic

While there was a steady stream of voters who made their way the precincts to cast their votes for Guam's delegate to Congress, the overall turnout was "very, very slow," said Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

While early voting started about a week ago, it only accounted for about 9% of the total registered. Though there were no tallies as of Tuesday evening as polls were ready to close, Pangelinan said the precincts were quiet.

"We've never seen a runoff, and we've never seen a runoff in a pandemic," she said.