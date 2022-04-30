GEC: Not enough time for closed primary

There's not enough time for the Guam Election Commission to prepare and conduct a closed primary this year for the Democratic Party of Guam, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said Friday after a visit from party officials.

"If we are addressing time, whether the Guam Election Commission has time, based on the other deadlines, I don't think we have enough time," Pangelinan told The Guam Daily Post after her nearly three-hour closed-door meeting with party officials.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in a brief interview with reporters hours later, declined to comment on a potential closed Democratic primary.

Party Chairman Tony Babauta, Executive Director Chirag Bhojwani and attorney Vanessa Williams paid a visit to GEC around 9 a.m. Friday.

The meeting was meant to explore whether there is enough time to conduct a closed primary, Babauta later said.

"There are genuine concerns raised by the (GEC) executive director to be able to execute the Party's action, despite Judge (Alberto Lamorena III)'s order," the Democratic Party of Guam said in a statement after the meeting with GEC.

That 2004 court order says political parties have the prerogative to dictate their primary election format.

With changes to local and federal election laws and the rule-making in the 18 years since Lamorena's court ruling, GEC wouldn't be able to promulgate the rules on a closed primary between now and the start of voting, Pangelinan said.

Promulgating rules alone, inclusive of writing the rules, holding public hearings and then sending them to the Legislature for review, could take at least three months.

By that time, Guam's early voting for the August primaries would be well underway, Pangelinan said.

Political parties previously have opted for open primaries, and Republican Party of Guam Chairman Juan Carlos Benitez said they will maintain open primaries this year.

2,500 versus 23,000

Pangelinan said, based on GEC's voter registry, there are about 2,500 registered Democrats.

This means if and when a closed primary is conducted, the Democratic races rest in the hands of at least 2,500 registered Democrats.

The Democratic Party's roster, according to party officials, shows about 23,000 Democrats.

Pangelinan said, "the law is specific in that we have to use our voter registry."

There are close to 1,700 registered Republicans, GEC said.

This means only about 8% of Guam's 50,226 registered voters as of March 31 are affiliated with any political party, based on GEC's registry.

Del. Michael San Nicolas, who is potentially a challenger for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a Democratic primary for governor, criticized the Democratic Party's move, saying it cuts off voters who don't register as Democrats from voting in the party's primaries.

San Nicolas, as of Friday afternoon, was not a registered Democrat, based on a check on the GEC online voter registry.

The governor said she's a registered Democrat, and the GEC online registry also shows she's a Democrat.

Voters who want to check whether they are registered Democrat or Republican can do so by visiting the GEC website, gec.guam.gov.

Voter registration is open until Aug. 17, and anyone already registered can update party affiliation.

Pangelinan said GEC would be able to execute a closed primary for the next election cycle.

She also said that since she started working for GEC in 2011, her office has always sent out a letter to the political parties in March, asking the parties whether there are changes to their articles and bylaws for an open primary format or another primary election format.

On Tuesday night, the Central Executive Committee of the Democratic Party of Guam voted to amend its bylaws to shift to a closed primary, in which voting in its primary elections will be conducted only for those registered as Democrats.

After Friday's meeting with GEC, it remains to be seen whether the Democratic Party of Guam will move forward with a formal response to GEC's letter about its chosen primary format.

In a statement, the Democratic Party said, since the Lamorena order 18 years ago, the Administrative Adjudication Law and changes to election laws "have changed and created additional processes that could not have been contemplated or anticipated at the time of that ruling."

Early voting precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, changed 2022 timelines with regard to printing of ballots with the candidates' names and placements.

The federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, in 2010, also required that ballots for the primary be sent out by July 13.

Pangelinan said, given these changes to the election and related laws after the Lamorena ruling, which set out some timelines, GEC won't be able to execute a closed primary.

The question may be brought to court, she said.

GEC commissioners are set to meet May 5, but the agenda for the meeting was set and announced prior to the Democrats' decision to shift to closed primaries.

Moreover, because the Democratic Party has not written a letter to GEC formally notifying the commission of its decision to hold a closed primary, then GEC commissioners won't be able to make a formal decision even if they were to call a special session.

GEC's Pangelinan gave the parties up to June 28 to formally inform GEC, in writing, of their primary format.

Two months before the deadline, the Democratic Party's leaders met personally with GEC's Pangelinan as part of due diligence efforts to see whether a closed primary is indeed possible this year.

The party also said its officials' action and voting Tuesday night was prompted by GEC's March 10 letter about the primary format.