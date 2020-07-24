GEC OKs in-office voting schedule

The Guam Election Commission on Thursday night approved in-office absentee voting by appointment and walk-in on separate schedules starting July 30.

Health and safety protocols were included in the election plan to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

GEC commissioners also approved an increase in the stipend for the expected 335 precinct officials, from the current $350 to $450, in time for the Aug. 29 primary elections.

Schedules

In-office absentee voting will be from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and on Saturdays, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This is the schedule from July 30 to Aug. 28.

Slots for those who make appointments will begin at 9 a.m., and that first hour will be reserved for the elderly and people with disabilities. The time for members of the general public who made an appointment will be from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

For walk-in voters or those who did not make an appointment, they can visit the office to vote from 4-7 p.m.

GEC Chairman Mike Perez and other commissioners, along with GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan, said walk-in voters will be accommodated during the morning schedule as long as safety protocols are followed.

"We do not want to disenfranchise voters," Perez said, adding GEC must do its best to not turn away any voter.

Social distancing

Pangelinan said 10 voters can be accommodated every 30 minutes, or 20 voters an hour.

Initially, GEC projected 4,720 early voters can be accommodated if it's by appointment only, but that figure would change because of the addition of walk-ins.

Thursday night's emergency meeting came on the heels of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's signing of a bill into law, expanding absentee voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Express voting machine

They also approved a sole-source procurement for an express voting machine, which reads voters' ballots but doesn't tally them.

"This is the time to do it," GEC Vice Chairwoman Alice Taijeron said.

Some commissioners felt GEC is being "rushed," with the primary races around by the corner.

But the majority approved the procurement, saying the machine will minimize "spoiled ballots."

Taijeron said the use of the express voting machine is an option, not a requirement.

This procurement, however, is subject to the availability of an authorized technician from the Nebraska-based vendor Election Systems and Software, which is GEC's vendor for the new tabulators and ballots.

GEC's counsel said a sole-source procurement for the express voting machine is justified because ES&S has proprietary rights to the machine, which works well with the new tabulators and ballots.

The commission will also hire about 150 temporary workers who will help check voters' temperatures and ensure other COVID-related protocols are followed.

People with a high temperature will still be allowed to vote but at the curb side, which means they have to stay in their car and GEC personnel will go to them with the ballot.