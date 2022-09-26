GEC OKs write-in candidates

The Guam Election Commission addressed concerns over the ability of write-in candidates to run for office during the General Election and, according to the GEC legal counsel, the law does not bar write-in candidates from electoral races, including the race for attorney general.

During the GEC regular board meeting held Wednesday, a letter of concern from Guam resident Ron McNinch and a response from attorney general write-in candidate Peter Santos were discussed as legal counsel Vincent Camacho presented his findings.

"In the memorandum before you we discuss both positions and basically find that the attorney general’s law does not prohibit the Guam Election Commission from including a write-in space for the Office of Attorney General,” Camacho said.

In the past, GEC requested that the Legislature remove nonpartisan races from the primary election, but that request did not move forward.

“Even under their laws, it’s a plurality of the votes, the winner is who achieves the most votes, not majority, and so there would really be no reason to have them in the primary election because it's really no contest,” Camacho said.

This is where Camacho said the statute for the attorney general race needs a closer look.

“Even though it's the top two vote-getters in the primary get to move on, the language sort of stops there and just says the top two go, but there’s nothing in the statute that says no one else can come in as a write-in for the general election,” Camacho said.

The opinion of GEC legal counsel may have differed if the language contained in the statute required a majority of the votes, or 50% plus one, similar to the governor’s race, Camacho said.

“However, that language got removed from the statute and the statue that was ultimately passed and signed into law as a plurality and not a majority, so it wouldn’t make sense to say that someone can’t come in as a write-in, considering 7108 says that the Guam Election Commission shall include a write-in space with the exception of the Guam Education Policy Board,” Camacho said.

Part of McNinch’s concern was centered on a write-in candidate's apparent ability to circumvent the certification process that all other candidates must undergo prior to the primary election.

But, according to GEC legal counsel, attorney general hopefuls do not need to be certified to run as write-in candidates.

"If a write-in candidate should succeed in winning most of the votes, because it's not a majority, it’s just a plurality under the plain meaning of the statute, before they certify him or her as the winner, they would need to certify that they meet the requirements. It's the same thing for any write-in candidate,” Camacho said.

Camacho said the GEC does not require anything from a write-in until a win.

“At that time they would have to meet the requirements because we don’t require anything else of a write-in, (that is) no organizational report,” Camacho said.

However, he did note that GEC should require an organizational report if money is raised over the amount of $250 or expenditures are more than $250.

“At that time, they should file an organizational report and then campaign finance reports,” Camacho said.

GEC board Chair Alice Taijeron agreed the attorney general race is something that should be looked into and reviewed for potential legislative action.