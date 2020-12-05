GEC open today to distribute precinct officials' checks

Distribution of checks continues today for the rest of the 356 precinct officials who served during the 2020 general election and the delegate runoff election.

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said GEC will be open from 1-5 p.m. today for the check distribution, since many of the checks were still not picked up as of Friday afternoon. Checks became available at 11 a.m. Friday.

The four-hour Saturday check distribution will be held at the GEC office on the second floor of GCIC Building in Hagåtña.

There's more than $300,000 in payments for the precinct officials.

Pangelinan said precinct officials need to bring a photo ID and a pen when they claim their checks.

They can also authorize other people to pick up their checks, so long as the people picking up the checks have signed authorization letters and the representatives' photo ID, she said.

Precinct officials who worked both election days are paid $900 each in stipend.

Precinct officials who worked only one election day are paid $450.

The first $100 of each $450 in payment is funded using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money, while the remaining $350 is locally funded.