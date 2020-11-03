GEC outlines Election Day safety measures

Voting in person on Election Day is a cherished right, but the COVID-19 pandemic is posing risks that the Guam Election Commission hopes to minimize by implementing a 2020 safety plan that goes beyond mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing.

It starts with a temperature check before one can proceed to a polling room.

"Please be assured that the Guam Election Commission has done everything that we can do with the resources to make sure you are safe, the voter is safe, the precinct officials are safe, and everybody that comes to the polling site are safe," said GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

GEC spread out the voting per precinct to avoid long lines and crowds on Election Day, Pangelinan said.

For example, instead of using just the school's cafeteria, GEC is also using the gym and classrooms.

There are other steps voters can take to minimize the risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and GEC:

Avoid close contact. Try to stay at least 6 feet away from other people, especially those not wearing a mask.

Wear a mask around others.

Take care when touching surfaces and wash your hands often or, if not possible, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Bring your own blue or black pen, so you don't have to use the same pen as other voters.

If you are feeling sick, don't go to the polling place. Call GEC instead at 477-9791 for homebound voting.

GEC will sanitize every pen after every voter's use, along with frequently touched surfaces before and after every voter such as door handles, voting booths and tables.

Restrooms will also be monitored and cleaned throughout the day.

Pangelinan said curbside voting is available at all precincts.

"We ask that that be reserved for persons with disabilities, for the manåmko' and the persons who are medically challenged," she said. "We anticipate that there will be long lines."

GEC has also worked with the Democratic Party of Guam and the Republican Party of Guam to "strongly discourage" their parties and candidates from gathering or setting up hospitality tents outside of the polling sites.

For the Election Return Center, only the first 30 precincts or about 150 people will be allowed to enter at the same time, and the remaining precincts will be allowed entry as precincts clear out.

GEC hired 150 workers to enforce COVID-19 safety measures including cleaning up the surfaces and providing logistical support to precinct officials providing curbside service to voters on Election Day.