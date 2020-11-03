Outside of a few precinct officials not showing up in the morning, Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said the election seemed to be going smoothly as of Tuesday afternoon.

“There were little hiccups here and there. Some of our precinct officials didn’t show up so quite a number of our staff had to go to open precincts but after a while they got it … and they’re doing OK,” Pangelinan said.

She didn’t have specific numbers but said at Agana Heights she did have to deputize a voter to become a precinct official for the day.

“I know there were a couple more,” she said. “We filled the positions with election assertions that we had hired for the day.”

She said the staff at a number of the polling sites have even processed the absentee ballots.

“I don’t know if it’s the low voter turnout or because they have to hurry up and process the absentee ballots … but precincts have finished processing the absentee ballots,” she said on Tuesday afternoon.

“I don’t have a good handle yet on how many voters have showed up."

She encouraged residents to make their way to the polls, reminding them that Guam law requires employers to provide two consecutive hours for employees to cast their votes.

“If you’re still working, you have two hours to come and vote. There’s very little wait in most of the precincts and we’re open until 8 o’clock. Wear your mask, bring your blue pen and please practice social distancing,” she said, adding, “Be assured we are taking extra precautions to make sure we don’t spread COVID-19.”