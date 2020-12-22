The Guam Election Commission is experiencing technical difficulties with its telephone system, according to a press release. Residents who are trying to get in touch with the office are asked to call (671) 687-9792. Residents also can reach the GEC via email at vote@gec.guam.gov.
