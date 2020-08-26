GEC: Postponement poses issues

Postponing the Aug. 29 primary election for at least two weeks would impact other deadlines set by law, Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said on Tuesday.

If the primary election is postponed to Sept. 12, that means the certification of results would be Sept. 25 or 10 work days after the primaries as required by law.

That's past the Sept. 18 deadline for GEC to mail absentee ballots, as required by law, which is 45 days before the Nov. 3 general election.

Senators are still weighing whether to postpone or cancel Saturday's primary election, in the midst of increased deaths, hospitalizations and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

GEC commissioners sought cancellation of the primary election.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes introduced Bill 391 that would cancel the primary election. Senators will take up the bill during Thursday's emergency session.

No AG opinion yet

Attorney General Leevin Camacho as of Tuesday had yet to issue a response to Sen. Kelly Marsh's request for input on cancelling the primary election.

Marsh and other senators would want to wait for the AG's opinion before taking a stand on either canceling or postponing the primary election. There are many uncontested races in the primaries.

As of Tuesday, however, there's no separate bill seeking to postpone the primary election, which is what other senators prefer mainly because they don't want to disregard the 2,284 early votes for the primary election.

Sen. James Moylan, who's now seeking postponement of the primary election after early voting had already started on July 30, said he would be among those offering a floor amendment to the speaker's bill to change it to a postponement measure.

Moylan and Sen. Joe San Agustin are among senators looking forward to hearing from GEC during the expected committee of the whole on Thursday.

Preparations continue

Ahead of the governor's COVID-19 lockdown order, GEC suspended early voting "until further notice."

Before that suspension, at least 2,284 registered voters availed of the in-office early voting including curbside voting.

That's about 10% to 12% of voter turnout forecast, out of some 54,700 registered voters, Marsh said.

Pangelinan said GEC continues to prepare for Saturday's primary election as required by law.

Because of the lockdown, public schools are closed and GEC had to call each school so that the commission can start moving voting booths. There are 22 polling sites and 67 precincts.

GEC also saw precinct officials withdrawing from the task because of the increased COVID-19 cases, and there's not much time to train others to become precinct officials. Other election-related vendors are not available because of the lockdown.