GEC: Reduced early voting hours during PCOR 2, temporary stop if PCOR 1

Early voting hours for the primary election will be reduced if Guam goes back to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, and it will be temporarily stopped if it's a return to PCOR 1, Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said Thursday.

A decision on whether the Aug. 29 primary election will be moved to a later date because of the recent increases in COVID-19 cases "will be between the governor and the Legislature," Pangelinan said.

A new law allowed a monthlong period of in-office early voting, from July 30 to Aug. 28, so voters could avoid long lines and crowds on the day of the primary election, and therefore help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the number of in-office early voters climbed to 1,082.

In recent days, Guam has seen an increased number of COVID-19 cases. Among those who've tested positive are Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

Under PCOR 2, the early voting hours will likely be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. instead of running up to 7 p.m.

"We strongly recommend making an appointment to vote early," Pangelinan told The Guam Daily Post.

Anyone who wants to make an appointment for early voting is encouraged to call GEC at 477-9791.

Meanwhile, GEC commissioners' meeting for Thursday night has been postponed over increased cases of COVID-19 that prompted closures of Adelup, the Guam Congress Building and other public offices.

While the number of early voters surpassed the 1,000 mark, that's still a small fraction of the estimated 55,000 registered voters by Aug. 19, the last day of registration before the primary election.