GEC reminds voters: 'Vote where you live'

Donald G. Taitano has been voting all his adult life in Asan-Maina as a resident of Mama Sandy Street on Nimitz Hill.

Now, the Guam Election Commission said he's supposed to be voting in Piti because the area where he lives is part of the municipality of Piti, based on reviews of statutes and other relevant information.

"It is unfortunate that since many of my neighbors are registered voters of Piti that I, too, must be herded with this group as a matter of convenience," Taitano, who owns a longtime business consulting firm, said in a letter to the commission.

Guam's municipalities are defined by geographical markers such as rivers and mountains, GEC counsel Vincent Camacho said, and the area where Taitano lives is located in Piti.

Guam Code Annotated Sections 403 (m) and (n) define the boundaries of Piti and Asan, respectively, and this is the main basis for the commission's decision.

On Thursday, commissioners voted to adopt Camacho's recommendation that Taitano be required to vote in Piti "because of his residency address."

The commission's vote denied Taitano's request to be allowed to continue to vote in Asan-Maina.

The overall impact of that GEC decision, commissioners said, is that Mama Sandy Street residents need to be reminded that they are residents and voters of Piti, not Asan.

To date, commissioners said, the street's residents are voting in either Asan or Piti and this needs to be addressed.

"This is a very sensitive subject," GEC Chairman Mike Perez said, and instructed GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan to handle the matter in a delicate manner.

GEC Commissioner Joe Mafnas, who was in charge of the geographical areas for the 2020 Census of Guam, said the census ran into the same concerns on municipality boundaries, but the statute, he said, provided the answer.

Mafnas said the location was verified by attorneys and mayors.

Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, when sought for comment, said Mama Sandy Street "is in the municipality of Piti."

No successful challenge

GEC has been raising awareness of statutory requirements for voters to register to vote in the municipality where they live.

"Vote where you live," Pangelinan said. "If you live in Dededo, you must vote in Dededo. If you live in Piti, you must vote in Piti."

For years, residents may have been voting, not in the correct village, but in their preferred municipality, because of familial affinity, familiarity with the area, and in support of their preferred candidates.

A voter who was born and raised in Yigo and whose family members are still there, for example, may have continued voting in Yigo even though that person is residing in Tamuning.

But while these violations of statutes may have been occurring, election commissioners said nobody has successfully challenged any voter's voting in the municipality where he doesn't actually reside.

So Mama Sandy Street residents, for example, who were able to vote or are about to vote as residents of Asan instead of Piti, could be opening themselves up to a voter challenge when votes are cast on Election Day, Pangelinan said.

Mama Sandy

"As much as I could simply accept the GEC's decision and move on, I would be remiss if I did not inform you of whom Mama Sandy is and the naming of our street in her honor," Taitano wrote.

"Mama Sandy," for whom the street where Taitano currently lives, is named after his great-grandmother, he said.

"Mama Sandy" is the wife of Santiago Limtiaco who, according to Taitano, was commissioner of Asan and "not Piti."

"For as long as I could remember, we have been residents of Asan," Taitano wrote in his request for the commission to allow him to continue voting in Asan. "I have been a registered voter of Asan-Maina my whole adult life."

Taitano said the property where Mama Sandy Street is located was once a contiguous tract from the shores of Asan, prior to World War II, up to the hills of what's known as Nimitz Hill.

GEC reviewed the statutes, maps and census data, and interviewed mayors and checked the physical address that the U.S. Postal Service recognizes – all placing Mama Sandy Street in Piti.

How it happened

Camacho and Pangelinan said Taitano applied for a license or ID at the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

Because of Guam's 2015 motor voter law that was implemented in 2019, GEC is able to regularly update Guam's voter information based on the declaration of motorists when they apply for a new or renewed driver's license and some other licenses or IDs at Rev and Tax.

On Oct. 13, Taitano went to vote curbside at the GCIC building, which houses the GEC office. The GEC staff informed him that he's voting as a resident of Piti pursuant to the residency statute.

He declined to vote, GEC said, and then formally asked GEC to reconsider its decision and allow him to continue to vote as an Asan-Maina resident.

For other residents, change in residency is no longer allowed because it's close to the Nov. 3 general election, but voters can change their voter registration after the general election, Pangelinan said.

Mayoral races

Improper or illegal voting by virtue of casting one's vote in a municipality where a person doesn't actually live is not much of an issue in gubernatorial, senatorial and other races because candidates are voted at-large.

But the 2020 mayoral races are presenting challenges to voters who have been accustomed to voting in their previous villages.

"Every mayoral race, this is an issue. There are many areas of disputes. Not only between Asan and Piti but many others such as between Yigo and Dededo, or between Tamuning and Dededo," Mafnas said Saturday, while he was visiting the early voting event at Okkodo High School in Dededo.

This confusion of where the boundaries lie and the "vote where you live" statute poses challenges to candidates who have relied on added votes from relatives and supporters living in other villages, commissioners said.

Early voting continues

To date, 14% or 7,535 of Guam's 55,345 registered voters have voted in person, including those who voted at Okkodo High School on Saturday.

Residents can register to vote in the 2020 general election until Friday, Oct. 23. They can register and vote at the same time, Pangelinan said.

Anyone wishing to vote early is encouraged to call GEC at 477-9791 for an appointment.