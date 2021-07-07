GEC: Remove primary election for AG, public auditor

The Guam Election Commission is once again asking the Legislature to amend election laws to allow for quarterly campaign finance reporting for all candidates and to remove the requirement of a primary election for non-partisan positions such as the attorney general and the public auditor.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said the commission submitted the same recommendations in 2018 with no result. This time around they sent two proposed bills instead of one so senators could consider the recommendations separately.

GEC wants the public auditor and the attorney general candidates to go straight to the general election. Pangelinan said unlike the delegate election that requires a runoff race among the top two vote-getters if no one gets at least 50% plus one of the votes cast, the attorney general and public auditor candidate wins by receiving the most votes.

The commission also wants Guam's campaign financial reporting schedule to mirror that of the Federal Election Commission, which requires quarterly reporting of campaign finance spending and contributions.

At present, Guam candidates or political parties, after filing their organizational report, don't have to file a financial report with GEC until 10 days prior to the primary election.

By that time, according to Pangelinan, GEC would already be busy preparing for the primary election and there's not enough time to review the campaign finance filings.

Under GEC's proposal, candidates and parties would have to file with GEC a quarterly campaign finance report no later than the 15th day after the last day of each calendar quarter. The filing deadlines would be April 15, July 15, Oct. 15 and Jan. 15.

Guam's next primary election is on Aug. 27, 2022. As of June 30, Guam's registered voters numbered 48,003.