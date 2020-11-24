Members of the Guam Election Commission removed two individuals from the list of Hagåtña voters over election law violations — and raised concerns about the Hagåtña mayor's office residency verification that people also use to obtain federal food aid, a passport and RealID, among other things.

A person challenged the residency of Michelle Ungacta and Michael Gumataotao, who served as Hagåtña precinct officials during the Nov. 3 Election Day, GEC counsel Vincent Camacho and GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

GEC, by unanimous vote, sustained or sided with the administrative challenge.

They concluded that Ungacta and Gumataotao, based on a review of the evidence, do not currently live in Hagåtña and shouldn't have served as Hagåtña precinct officials.

"Keep in mind, in order for you to be a precinct official in your precinct, you have to be a registered voter of that precinct. So in order to be a registered voter of that precinct, you have to be a resident of that precinct," Camacho told GEC members.

Prior to making a decision, GEC asked the two to submit evidence disproving or confirming the residency complaint against them.

They presented Hagåtña mayor's office residency verifications.

The address that the mayor's office certified as the place of residence for Ungacta, for example, is an abandoned house on West O'Brien Drive, with boarded-up windows and plants growing in it, Camacho said.

'A blatant violation'

"So this is a blatant violation of both the mayor's certification, as well as the individual swearing that she lives in the house," Camacho said.

GEC members led by Vice Chairwoman Alice Taijeron said they will be sending Attorney General Leevin Camacho the information surrounding the two voters for his office's disposition.

One of the Hagåtña precinct officials is a former employee at the Hagåtña mayor's office, while the second is still employed at the mayor's office, GEC officials said.

Hagåtña Mayor John A. Cruz didn't return calls for comment as of press time.

GEC Member Jerry Crisostomo said GEC made it a point to raise public awareness about the law requiring voters to "vote where you live, not where your heart is."

"We need to send a serious message to our voters that we are going to take these complaints seriously and we will act accordingly, and if you continue to violate the law then we will pursue remedies," he said.

While Ungacta and Gumataotao were removed from the Hagåtña voter roll, GEC officials said they can still apply to register to vote.

But the new voter registration should reflect their current residency.

GEC officials said the commission will write a letter to the Hagåtña mayor, notifying him of GEC's decision. A letter will also be sent to the attorney general, they said.

Questions remain

Attorney Patrick Civille, an independent member of GEC, asked the commission's counsel and executive director whether the Hagåtña mayor knew about the facts of this matter.

Camacho said the mayor's office employed or employs the two individuals.

GEC Member Joe Mafnas said a lot of times, mayors themselves do not issue the residency verification, but this duty is delegated to their administrative assistant or other employees.

Other GEC officials said a mayor's verification is required from people who are applying for federal food stamps, or applying for RealID that is used to obtain a passport or to go into military bases.

They asked the GEC counsel whether there may be consequences related to issuing false or fraudulent mayor's residency verification.

Camacho said it will be up to the Office of the Attorney General what it intends to do with the information that GEC will be sending.

GEC also earlier nullified four residents' 2020 general election ballots and their votes were not counted after failing to show proof that they they voted in the election district when they currently reside, as required by law.

These are the first successful election-related challenges of their kind, GEC said.