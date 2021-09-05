When driver's license renewal goes online sometime in September, so will the so-called "motor voter" registration, which dropped to as low as zero to 10 registrants a month during the pandemic.

Motor voter registration is a process that allows a person to register to vote on Guam every time that person registers or renews a Guam driver's license.

Since early 2019, the Department of Revenue and Taxation's Division of Motor Vehicles form includes a portion that allows a driver to also automatically register as a voter.

Rev and Tax announced that it will launch its online driver's license renewal and replacement in September, and possibly renewal and replacement of Guam Real ID as well.

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan on Monday said the motor voter option will be included as well in the online driver's license renewal form, and GEC anticipates receiving training from Rev and Tax shortly.

"This online application for a driver's license will help boost voter registration, which was down during the pandemic," Pangelinan said.

Data from GEC shows that prior to the pandemic, monthly motor voter registration ranged from 300 to more than 400.

When the pandemic lockdown began in March 2020, motor voter registration went down to 40 before going down to zero in April and May 2020.

Motor voter registration has started climbing back up, including 286 in July 2021, but still not as high as in 2019, GEC data shows.

In her report to the GEC board, Pangelinan said most of the newly registered voters still come from the motor voter registration at Rev and Tax.

Online voter registration and registration through trained voter registrars have been minimal, Pangelinan told the board.

On Sept. 28 and Sept. 29, Guam will join the rest of the nation in celebrating National Voter Registration Day with a voter registration drive at the University of Guam, Pangelinan said. This will be a joint effort by GEC, UOG and the Guam Youth Congress, she said.

To date, the number of registered voters is 48,257, still thousands less than the record 54,033 in 2018. Pangelinan said the pandemic may have been a big factor in the low number of registered voters, plus it's still a year away from the primary election.

But just the same, she said GEC pursues avenues to drive up voter registration as well as voter turnout.

Meanwhile, GEC has started moving some materials and supplies from its current location at the GCIC Building in Hagåtña to the Oka Building on Farenholt Avenue in Tamuning.

Operations will start moving Sept. 15, with the goal of fully operating at the new location on Oct. 1, the start of fiscal 2022.

The move will save GEC some $27,000 a year in office lease, according to GEC, which has been leasing at the GCIC Building for 45 years.