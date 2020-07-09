Republican senatorial candidate Ryan J. Calvo on Wednesday withdrew his candidacy for the primary election.

Calvo notified the Guam Election Commission of his decision to withdraw, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan confirmed.

The notification cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the withdrawal.

Calvo's withdrawal brings to 15 the number of Republicans running for the 15-seat Guam Legislature. The Democrats also have 15 senatorial candidates.

The primary elections are scheduled for Aug. 29.

Tony Ada, chairman of the Republican Party of Guam, said that as of Wednesday he had not received as any official notice that Calvo has withdrawn his candidacy but "was informed that he did reach out to GEC."

This withdrawal comes days after the Republican Party of Guam issued a statement saying it does not support a social media comment posted by Calvo, calling local protesters "homegrown domestic terrorists cell groups."

Proposed legislation

Ada also said the party continues to monitor the actions of the Legislature on two bills related to the upcoming election.

One seeks to cancel the entire primary election and allow all candidates to proceed to the Nov. 3 general election, and another that seeks to cancel just the races that do not have challengers.

The authors of the bills cited the need to cut unnecessary costs, and to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Holding primary elections costs taxpayers about $350,000.

Candidates have mixed views about both bills, including some who said it is now too late to change the laws or rules about the primary elections, with a few days to go before GEC needs to finalize the ballot printing and mail out all absentee ballots by July 15.