Guam Election Commission officials on Friday asked senators for $550,000 to help fund the conduct of the Aug. 29, 2020 primary elections. So far, 75 filed their candidacy papers.

GEC is facing a nearly $600,000 budget shortfall that could jeopardize the primary elections.

"With the current appropriations, the GEC will not be able to cover the costs of the primary elections, including but not limited to precinct officials' stipends, ballot production, and public notices as mandated by the Election Code," GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan told Sen. Joe San Agustin's Appropriations Committee during a public hearing on San Agustin's Bill 307.

GEC received a fiscal 2020 budget of $1.39 million, much less than the $1.9 million it asked for.

Bill 307 seeks to appropriate $550,000 in unappropriated fiscal 2019 general fund balance to GEC for operations and conduct of the Aug. 29 primary elections.

San Agustin, whose committee has oversight of GEC, said he intends to "make sure that whatever it costs to make sure we have a safe and honest election, then we pay for the price."

"And that's what we should all be supporting, not coming up with every excuse for everything else to say we shouldn't pay for what it costs to run an election," he said at the hearing.

Besides Pangelinan and one other GEC official, no one else submitted testimony at the hearing. Besides San Agustin, only Sens. Kelly Marsh and James Moylan were present.

The Bureau of Budget Management and Research, however, said in its fiscal impact report on the bill, it is "not fiscally prudent" to appropriate revenues collected in excess of the adopted 2019 general fund levels because of a cumulative shortfall of $83 million.

Despite the funding battle, GEC is gearing up for the primary elections for mayors, vice mayors, senators, delegate and public auditor. The deadline to file candidacy papers is Tuesday, June 30.

No full senatorial slate yet

Neither the Democrats nor the Republicans have a full slate of candidates for a 15-seat 36th Legislature so far.

The Democrats, with a supermajority of 10 in the 35th Legislature, have 12 candidates for the primaries so far. One incumbent Democrat, Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, has announced she's not seeking reelection.

The Republican Party has 11 candidates so far for the primaries. In the current Legislature, it only has five members and Sen. Wil Castro isn't seeking reelection, but is running for congressional delegate.

Friday's primary election filings are as follows, in alphabetical order:

• Fred Bordallo Jr., challenger, for Democrat senator

• Frank Leon Guerrero, challenger, for Democrat senator

• Franklin J. Meno, challenger, for Democrat senator

• Sen. Louise Muna, incumbent, Republican

• Sen. Mary Torres, incumbent, Republican

Consolidated Commission on Utilities Commissioner Judith Guthertz filed candidacy to seek reelection