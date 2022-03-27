GEC seeks bids for early voting space; Freedom Park says it exceeds all criteria

The Guam Election Commission on Friday released an invitation for bids for a commercial office space that it can lease from July 1 to Nov. 30 for this year's early voting.

The deadline to submit a bid is 2 p.m. April 25, GEC said.

An electronic copy of the IFB is available on the GEC website at gec.guam.gov or at the GEC office in Suite 202 of the Oka Building at 241 Farenholt Ave. in Tamuning.

GEC issued the invitation for bids about a week after closing its request for submission of letters of interest from qualified vendors.

Freedom Park, formerly known as Guam Greyhound Raceway Park in Tamuning, was the only firm that submitted a letter of interest. Freedom Park said it is able to accommodate all of the requirements of an early voting site that GEC is looking for in this year's primary and general elections.

"We meet or exceed all of the criteria," Freedom Park Vice President Bart Jackson said in a letter to GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan, who reported this to the GEC board.

GEC is looking for a rentable commercial space of 5,000 square feet that will be available for five months to accommodate early voting. Space must be contiguous on one floor, with at least 4,000 square feet of open floor space, GEC said.

Jackson, in his letter, said Freedom Park is "officially interested" in providing GEC with the space it requires for this period for early voting.

He said Freedom Park can offer: 24-hour power and water, adequate and separate toilet facilities; in-house, on-site housekeeping and maintenance; daily sanitation service; 24-hour security; and more than 20 parking stalls.

Jackson said Freedom Park also has a walk-in bank-style vault which it will provide to GEC at no additional charge.

There is no available space in the GEC office or in the offices of other government agencies, which is why the commission is looking to rent commercial space for early voting, Pangelinan said.

However, GEC is looking for a commercial space that's within 5 miles driving distance from the commission's office in the Oka Building.

That's in case the available facility doesn't have a secure facility and GEC therefore has to "caravan with the Guam Police Department" from the rental space to the GEC office every night to secure the early voting ballots, Pangelinan said.

GEC said bid submissions must include floor plans of the buildings identifying the proposed lease spaces.

Supplemental funding

Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, this week introduced Bill 281, which seeks $609,000 supplemental funding from the general fund for GEC so it can conduct the 2022 primary election and early in-office voting.

GEC requested the supplemental funding. The budget for the commercial space rental for early voting is expected to come from that supplemental funding, Pangelinan said.