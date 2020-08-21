Guam Election Commission members on Friday night voted to formally ask the governor and the Legislature to cancel the Aug. 29 primary elections over health and security concerns. The commission also voiced concern over a lack of critical election-related manpower and services amid a COVID-19 lockdown.

GEC, according to commissioners, does not have the authority to cancel the primary election.

They said only the governor or the Legislature can do so.

The commissioners do not support merely postponing the election to at least Sept. 12, since there is no telling whether the crisis will worsen or improve in the next few weeks.

They request full cancellation, and to allow all candidates to proceed to the Nov. 3 general election.

"We are being called to make a difficult decision," GEC Vice Chairwoman Alice Taijeron said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her office told the media Friday that the governor is allowing the Aug. 29 primary election to proceed.

GEC commissioners said the governor may not have had all the updated information, especially the critical challenges that the commission now faces. So they sent a letter to the governor and the Legislature Friday night.

Lacking workers, no security

At least 15 precinct officials backed off and many more could withdraw in the days ahead as Guam sees spikes in COVID-19 cases, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

Critical logistics are not available including lack of full security from the Guam Police Department and a lack of a backup power generator on the day of the election at the election returns center, she said.

A box truck that's supposed to transport ballot tabulators is no longer available and there are no food vendors for election personnel, because of the lockdown order from the governor, Pangelinan said.

"The seriousness of the health threat is underscored by the fact that the Legislature is not able to meet until August 28th because of the threat of the virus," a draft copy of GEC's letter stated.

Commissioners said they are concerned about the health and safety of GEC staff, as well as precinct officials and other partners, and the voters in general.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, whose committee has oversight of elections, said he supports what GEC may decide. He initially sponsored a bill that partially cancels the primary election for uncontested races, but later withdrew it.

Election commissioners weighed the cancellation and postponement options during a nearly two-hour emergency meeting via Zoom Friday night.

Commissioners said senators cannot even meet in person for COVID-19 reasons, so it would be harder to convince the public that it's safe to go out and vote a week after they're ordered to stay home because of the virus.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is allowing the Aug. 29 primary election to proceed, according to Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin Friday morning.

GEC, however, may consider a delay, Paco-San Agustin said.

Senators' votes

In July, most of the senators voted to kill Sen. James Moylan and Sen. Therese Terlaje's bill seeking to cancel the primary election and allow all candidates to advance to the general election.

The proposal, had it passed, would have given GEC and the Legislature ample time to prepare for the Nov. 3 general election.

Moylan, in a letter to the governor Friday, requested the governor to postpone or cancel the primary election. He said the COVID situation has since escalated.

Besides Moylan and Sen. Therese Terlaje, Sens. Telo Taitague and Mary Torres also voted in favor of the bill canceling the primary election. Vice Speaker Telena Nelson was excused. The 10 other senators voted against canceling the primary election at the time and instead supported an expanded early voting bill that became law.

The governor placed Guam on lockdown from noon Aug. 21 to noon Aug. 28, because of a surge in COVID-19 cases the past weeks.

Less than 24 hours after Guam emerges from the lockdown, the island is scheduled to hold its 2020 primary election.

Early voting suspended

GEC late Thursday night suspended early voting "until further notice."

Before the suspension, at least 2,284 of Guam's 54,700 registered voters were able to avail of the in-office absentee voting at GEC since July 30.

Voters' temperatures were taken prior to entering the building, were required to wear masks even during curbside voting, and asked to maintain social distancing. GEC also instituted other health and safety protocols, including placing sanitizers for voters and frequent sanitization.

But Pangelinan said even with these measures, GEC employees and voters still face risks.

"During these trying times, how can we protect the staff?" Pangelinan asked.