GEC 'set to pay' precinct officials

The Guam Election Commission will have enough funds to pay precinct officials after all.

Today, voters will be greeted by precinct staffers who will be stationed at polling sites across the island as residents cast their ballots for Guam’s 2022 primary election.

Maria Pangelinan, executive director of GEC, confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that the agency can afford to pay precinct officials.

“Yes, poll workers are being paid,” said Pangelinan. “After discussing with the administration through the Department of Administration, we have a little bit of money to pick to pay those. So, they work today and once we get all their documents, we'll start with the paperwork process with precinct officials. We're set to pay them.”

GEC recently reached out to oversight chair Sen. Joe San Agustin regarding the matter of not receiving the supplemental appropriation request.

The voting agency asked for about $609,000 from the 36th Guam Legislature in January, however, that was never granted, she said.

“The bill that was introduced did not pass the Legislature,” Pangelinan said.

The local election commission also sent a letter Aug. 15 requesting a slightly smaller amount of $602,000.

Pangelinan said GEC hopes to pay precinct officials by Monday or Tuesday at the latest.

There are 335 poll workers and 46 poll maintenance workers, Pangelinan said, and the rest are tabulators, telephone operators and regular GEC employees.