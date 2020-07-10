GEC still lacks about 100 precinct officials

The Guam Election Commission still lacks about 100 of the required 335 precinct officials for the Aug. 29 primary elections, prompting another call out from the agency on Thursday.

"We only have about 230 precinct officials, so we still need about a hundred," GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

Precinct officials are each paid a stipend of $350 per election.

Even if some primary races are canceled for a lack of challengers as proposed by some senators, GEC would still need 335 precinct officials, Pangelinan said. Other senators have been calling for the cancellation of all this year's primary races.

In previous election cycles, GEC would already have all the 335 precinct officials two months ahead of an election, Pangelinan said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only impacted the recruitment of precinct officials but also changed the ways candidates are going about their campaigns with social distancing, limited hand shakes and a ban on social gatherings of more than 25 people.

Anyone interested in becoming a precinct official for the primary elections is encouraged to turn in their application forms or to call 477-9791 for questions.

The application form may be downloaded from https://gec.guam.gov and a completed application form may be forwarded, with a copy of a photo I.D., to vote@gec.guam.gov.

Applications are also being accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at GEC's temporary office at Suite A11 on the ground floor of the GCIC Arcade.

Here are the qualifications to become a precinct official: