GEC tables primary election concerns to prepare machines for ballot counts

Polls closed promptly at 8 p.m., but the first results of the 2022 primary election didn’t come in until after 11 p.m. Saturday.

The Guam Election Commission convened to officially kick off tabulation of ballots cast throughout the day at the 67 polling sites throughout the island.

During the meeting, board legal counsel Vincent Camacho noted that ballots would be counted earlier than the previous election year – kicking off with the arrival of ballot boxes from five precincts.

Prior to the start of tabulations, the machines - named Kin, Flynn and Tå - were fired up and zeroed out, to ensure that all tabulation machines didn’t begin with an erroneous count.

Primary election voting didn’t go off without a hitch, as the GEC board did receive phone calls from precincts where concerns were raised.

“Most of the telephone calls we received were about transfers and the eventual processing of provisional ballots. As you may know, we’ve been talking about transfers from the motor voter registration,” GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

The concern was cleared up, as precinct officials were instructed to confirm voters' registration.

“No voters should ever be turned away,” said Alice Taijeron, GEC board chairperson. "Provisional ballots offer the opportunity to vote and be confirmed at a later time."

The second issue GEC officials saw as a challenge was early voting offered this election.

“Because of this new early voting situation there may be cases where some of the early ballots were put in the wrong precinct box,” Camacho said.

While tabulators did not dismiss the ballots, Camacho said the report would need to be reconciled so the ballots tabulated are equal to votes by precinct.

The concerns were tabled to allow officials to zero out the tabulation machines as precincts began rolling in.