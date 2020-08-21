GEC temporary closes in-office voting

The Guam Election Commission has suspended in-office absentee voting for the 2020 Primary Election.

A press release was sent out Thursday night following the governor's announcement of more stringent lockdown for at least the next week.

A new law allowed for a monthlong early voting so people can avoid long lines and crowds during the Aug. 29 primary election, and help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Early voting also reached a record-breaking 290 in just a single day, bringing total early voters to more than 2,000 to date, said GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.