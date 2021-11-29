GEC to ask for at least $275K for early voting

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan on Nov. 18 said GEC would be asking the Legislature for a minimum of $275,000 in a supplemental budget to cover the early voting process for the 2022 gubernatorial elections.

The permanent early voting legislation passed and became law after the commission had already submitted its fiscal year 2022 budget request of $1.9 million.

Moreover, GovGuam's fiscal 2022 budget law gave the commission $1.63 million, so Pangelinan said it's imperative that GEC receive supplemental funding for the 30-day early voting.

GEC earlier testified that the early voting process would cost about $275,000, so that's the "minimum" supplemental funding request she said GEC would ask senators for, Pangelinan told GEC commissioners during their Thursday meeting.

GovGuam enacted an early voting law for the 2020 elections, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, a similar bill became Public Law 36-41. It makes 30-day early voting a permanent option for Guam voters, starting in the 2022 elections. Sen. James Moylan and four other senators sponsored the permanent early voting bill.

At the meeting, Pangelinan also told commissioners that there are 78 members of government boards and commissions who have not filed a conflict-of-interest disclosure that should have been filed in April.

Pangelinan said GEC "does not have a good handle" on the number of board and commission members whose appointments are still valid or already expired.

GEC submitted the list to the Guam Ethics Commission, Pangelinan said.