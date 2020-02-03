GEC to meet on special vote for Yona mayor

Now that Jesse Blas has resigned as Yona mayor, after exhausting his administrative and annual leave, the mayor’s seat is vacant, which opens the pathway to a special election.

The Guam Election Commission will meet on Feb. 6, confirm the vacancy and order a special election, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

By law, the governor must proclaim the special election.

According to Pangelinan, GEC will need about $21,550 to hold the election. The commission must first approve that budget.

Following Blas' resignation, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes said she’ll work to get the money to GEC as soon as possible.

While it remains to be seen where the funding will come from, Bill 259-35, now a general mayoral succession bill, initially mandated a recall election for Blas and provided funding for both the recall and the subsequent special election.

However, the bill identified the same source that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero says is better spent on deficit reduction: unappropriated funds from fiscal 2019.

In its fiscal note on the initial version of Bill 259, the Bureau of Budget and Management Research warned that spending money from the 2019 unappropriated funds would not be fiscally prudent considering GovGuam's $83 million deficit.

The financial aspects of the bill were discussed as lawmakers debated the measure during an emergency session in mid-January.

Sen. James Moylan, during the emergency session, had concerns with BBMR's fiscal note, stating the memo was "basically strong-arming" the Legislature.

"They're basically telling the 35th Guam Legislature to go fly a kite, if you think we're going to get money as appropriated in Bill 259. I think the office of the governor has proven so ... that they haven't even paid Guam Memorial Hospital $10 million that we've put in our budget," he said, referring to the fiscal 2020 budget, which appropriates money to GMH from the 2019 unappropriated funds.

He added that he was "really concerned" with the attitude coming from the governor's office.

BBMR was working on the fiscal 2020 executive budget request and was not available during the emergency session, much to Sen. Therese Terlaje's concern. She said the bureau should have been present to discuss the funding source, whether it was available, whether it was prudent to use and whether there was money elsewhere.

A GEC representative who did attend the session said the commission didn’t have money on hand for a recall election or special election.