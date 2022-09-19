GEC using new budget to cover primary election costs

The government of Guam budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes funding to help cover the costs needed to hold and staff the primary election held last month.

“We received $1.7 million for the fiscal year 2023, and then we received $602,000 for the primary election expenses, so I’ll need to work with the Department of Administration to figure how to use up those funds,” GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said. "I asked our legal counsel about how do we spend the $602,000. It's strictly for 2022 primary election expenses, and I’ll just work with DOA to figure out which ones can be charged and how much more we can use."

Paying precinct officials has been taken care of, so it won't be on the list of expenditures submitted.

“They’ve already been paid,” said Pangelinan, who noted check distribution and electronic transfers began Sept. 9. “A lot of them switched to direct deposit, which is much easier for everybody. The paper checks were Friday because, I guess, there’s a deadline for the bank to receive the (electronic funds transfers), so they didn’t make the 3 o’clock cutoff.”

According to GEC board Chair Alice Taijeron, payments were made in record time.

With the new budget in place, GEC is looking at ways to address issues that arose during the August primary election, such as precinct officials' pay, combining polling sites and automation.

“We should be looking for additional moneys that is available through federal government for us to again look at these different solutions that might be able to assist us. You know, there’s money available, it's just we need to go out and get them and apply for those,” Commissioner Benny Pinaula said.

Upcoming federal audit

As GEC prepares for the general election, the commission also awaits a pending audit.

“We received a letter on Aug. 24, via email from the Office of the Inspector General U.S. Election Assistance Commission that Guam is scheduled for an audit,” Pangelinan said.

Initial contact has been made and a teleconference will be held to discuss the upcoming remote audit schedule, Pangelinan said.

The audit is a standard procedure and conducted randomly across the 50 states and the territories, according to GEC's director.

“I will find out what they want on the Sept. 22 teleconference,” Pangelinan said.

Pangelinan told commissioners that GEC has been reporting its financial statements on time.