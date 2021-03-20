GEC: Votes for national figures, fictional characters didn't affect 2020 elections

Joe Biden for senator, Donald Trump for Dededo mayor, Mickey Mouse for delegate and Harry Potter for public auditor were among 1,607 write-in candidates in Guam's 2020 general elections.

Outside of national figures and fictional characters, some Guam residents' names made it to last year's ballots as write-ins, based on Guam Election Commission data.

Among them were James Terbio and radio personalities Ray Gibson and Bob Klitzkie for senator; Dafne Shimizu and Christine Baleto for public auditor; Willie Brennan for Chalan Pago-Ordot mayor; and Paul Blas for Barrigada mayor.

In Tamuning, Gregorio "Greg" Calvo got more than 150 voters to write in his name for mayor. Dozens also wrote in Mike Lasiste's name for Tamuning vice mayor.

In Yigo, Frank Guerrero's name appeared multiple times as a write-in candidate for vice mayor.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said, however, that none of the write-in votes affected the results of any of the 2020 races.

GEC commissioners, during their Thursday night meeting, briefly discussed the 2020 write-in votes that the new tabulators were able to capture.

The 1,500-plus write-in votes in 2020 were far below the 8,000-plus gubernatorial write-in votes that former Sen. Frank Aguon Jr. and running mate Alicia Limtiaco garnered in the 2018 elections. Total write-in votes in 2018 reached nearly 9,600.

Every election year, Jesus Christ and cartoon characters such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, and He-Man make it to the ballots.

Former Guam governors' and senators' names were also in the 2020 ballots as write-in votes.

The names of presidents also tend to spring up among Guam's write-in votes for different offices, including President Joe Biden's and former president Donald Trump's.

Some write-in votes, however, were more of a statement, including "Abolish CCU" in the spaces meant for the Consolidated Commission on Utilities. Some were vulgar and offensive.